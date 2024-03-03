Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Rises By 37.6%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.