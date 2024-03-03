Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Expands By 75.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

