Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Expands By 75.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.