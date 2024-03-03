Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Grows By 71.7%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $851,026.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,339,842.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 278,098 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $1,404,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $37.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

