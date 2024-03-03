Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Increases By 76.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IRS shares. StockNews.com cut IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

