Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Increases By 76.2%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $130.22 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,054,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,283,000.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.