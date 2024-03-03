Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Decreases By 42.7%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

OVTZ stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

