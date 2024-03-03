Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Decreases By 42.7%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
OVTZ stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oculus VisionTech
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.