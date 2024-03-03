Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Drops By 42.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.3 %

SOHOB opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

