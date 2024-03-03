Short Interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rises By 24.8%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $432.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,066,396,000 after purchasing an additional 298,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

