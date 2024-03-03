Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Drops By 24.7%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth $55,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALDW stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

