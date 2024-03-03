Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Increases By 69.8%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WaveDancer Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $2.07 on Friday. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAVD. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

