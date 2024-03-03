Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Grows By 39.6%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 270,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

