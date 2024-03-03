Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of Sirius XM worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.