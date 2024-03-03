Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQM. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

NYSE SQM opened at $51.43 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

