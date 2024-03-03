Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 245,611 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $376.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

