Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.9% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

