Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Southwest Gas worth $50,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.