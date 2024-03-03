State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

State Street stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

