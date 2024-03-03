Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Stem by 303.9% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock valued at $368,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

