Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STER. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ STER opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

