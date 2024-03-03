Stifel Financial Corp Buys 335 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.