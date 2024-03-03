Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,262,000 after buying an additional 2,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 723,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

