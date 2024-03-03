Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

