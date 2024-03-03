Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 35,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of 846% compared to the average daily volume of 3,732 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NTAP stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

