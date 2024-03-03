StockNews.com Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

XEL stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,989,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

