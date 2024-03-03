StockNews.com Downgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Sell

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Xencor has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

