StockNews.com Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

NYSE BSX opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

