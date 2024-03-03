StockNews.com Upgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

