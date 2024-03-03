StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Hold

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

