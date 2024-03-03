Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.99

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 70112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

