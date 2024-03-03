Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.24 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.