SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
