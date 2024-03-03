SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7,097.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

