Swiss National Bank Acquires 17,100 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Traeger worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

