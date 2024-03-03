Swiss National Bank Has $204,000 Holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Hippo worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 985.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 895.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE HIPO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

