Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of TeraWulf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of WULF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

