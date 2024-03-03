TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

