Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Teekay Tankers worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

TNK stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

