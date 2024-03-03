Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tenable by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Down 0.1 %

TENB stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

