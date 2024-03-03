Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Tennant worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

