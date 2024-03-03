Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $110.81 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

