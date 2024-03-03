Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $297.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.42. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

