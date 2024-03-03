The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.58.

Boston Beer stock opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

