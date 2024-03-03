The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSGX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

