The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

