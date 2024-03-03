The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $429.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $419.00 to $429.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

NYSE:BLD opened at $410.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

