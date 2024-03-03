The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $50.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

