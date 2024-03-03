The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

