The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 136.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

