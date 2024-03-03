The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $22.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

