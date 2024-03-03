The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.