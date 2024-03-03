Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tidewater worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $80.09 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

